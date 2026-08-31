Panjab University Polls: Voting dispute triggers campus tension

Chandigarh: Tension prevailed at Panjab University on Monday as several students staged protests and raised slogans inside and outside the Law Department area over the ongoing Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections, alleging that they were not being allowed to cast their votes despite completing the entry process.



The protesting students continued raising slogans against the police and university administration. Some students also breached the security arrangements put in place by the university administration and managed to enter the premises.



The situation escalated as a scuffle broke out between the police and students. Security personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.