PAN-IIT Alumni India’s Hyderabad Summit 2026 to spotlight AI and nation-building

Hyderabad: PANIIT will support the India - AI Impact Summit 2026, a flagship global event to be organised by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission in February 2026, Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman of PANIIT Alumni India, announced on Monday.



Speaking at a press conference at Taj Deccan, he noted, "It is the world's biggest summit on the subject." Additionally, Kumar stated that PAN-IIT would actively contribute to strengthening India's global leadership in artificial intelligence through strategic collaborations and knowledge platforms.



He further announced that PANIIT will also power Bharat Innovates, an international innovation showcase to be held in Nice, France, initiated by the Government of India and aimed at highlighting India's innovation, startup, deep-tech, and technology leadership to European stakeholders.

Speaking in the presence of Ashok Kumar, General Secretary, PAN-IIT, Sudhakar Gande, Convener, PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026, and Muralikrishna, Co-Chair of the Summit, Kumar announced that the PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026, a flagship national leadership and innovation forum dedicated to AI-led transformation and nation-building, will be held on March 8, 2026 at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. This will be the first-ever PAN-IIT conference hosted in Hyderabad.