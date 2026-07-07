Pakistan's education emergency falters as more than 25 million children remain out of school

Lahore: More than 25 million school-age children in Pakistan remain outside the education system despite the government's declaration of a National Education Emergency over two years ago, exposing serious failures in policy implementation and governance, as reported by Geo News.



According to Geo News, a policy review prepared by the Civil Services Academy (CSA) concludes that Pakistan's education crisis is no longer driven by a lack of planning but by poor execution, weak institutions, inadequate funding, fragmented administration and ineffective coordination between federal and provincial authorities.