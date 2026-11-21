Charsadda: The education department in Charsadda district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has made prior permission from the District Education Officer (DEO) mandatory for photography and videography in government schools, a move that has raised concerns over transparency and independent media coverage of the education sector.



According to a report published by Dawn, a notification issued by the DEO (Male), Charsadda, requires prior approval for photography, videography and other activities in public-sector educational institutions.



The decision comes amid growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of government schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where journalists have been highlighting shortages of classrooms, overcrowding and inadequate basic facilities. As reported by Dawn, the new requirement could make it difficult for journalists to independently document these shortcomings and bring them to the attention of the concerned authorities.