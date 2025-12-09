Pachedoddi students brave 14 km daily trek for education, seek CM's intervention

Report by Karthik KK for The New Indian Express

For more than 50 school and college students from Pachedoddi, a small village near Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, education is a test of endurance.

With no bus connectivity and no proper road linking their village to nearby towns, students take a punishing 14 km walk every day. They trek 7 km to schools in Ajjipura, Ramanapura and Hanur, and another 7 km to return home.

The route winds through thick forest patches and stretches of uneven, unpaved mud roads that turn treacherous during monsoon.

The fear of encountering wild animals is ever present, as the area falls under the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division, which recently reported the death of a tiger and frequent movement of wildlife.