Free textbooks yet to reach Karnataka PUC students

Bengaluru: Students enrolled in government Pre-University Colleges (PUCs) across Karnataka are still awaiting the distribution of free textbooks promised by the state government, with reports of partial deliveries from several districts.

According to the Karnataka unit of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), government PU colleges in Bengaluru, Yadgiri, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Ballari and Raichur have received only limited textbook shipments, which are insufficient to meet student demand.