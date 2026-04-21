Student safety concerns spark demands for strong campus safeguards

TD Kemparaju, a former vice-chancellor of Bengaluru North University, said awareness and counselling can help prevent such incidents. "Every institution should have a code of conduct, while parents and students should be encouraged to report any untoward incident to the management. There should be an effective counselling mechanism, where students feel safe to report and discuss any case of harassment by the teaching or non-teaching staff. Educational institutions should collaborate with the police and NSS to raise awareness," he said.