Scholarship initiative builds 100th home for meritorious govt school student

Udupi: In a significant effort to support meritorious students from government schools, Yakshagana Kalaranga has completed the construction of its 100th house for a financially underprivileged student under its Vidya Poshak scholarship initiative.

Launched in 2005, the Vidya Poshak Scholarship Programme has benefited more than 1,200 students over the past two decades, disbursing scholarships worth approximately Rs 1.38 crore. The initiative has also expanded beyond educational assistance by providing housing support to students from economically weaker backgrounds.