Oxford University returns remains of 39 Naga people after more than a century

Dimapur: The University of Oxford returned the remains of 39 members of the Naga community, which were held at its Pitt Rivers Museum for more than a century, in a historic repatriation initiative.

The remains were formally handed over to the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and the Naga Tribe Hoho at a ceremony held at the museum on Monday.

The transfer of title document was signed by Pitt Rivers Museum Director Professor Laura Van Broekhoven and FNR representative Rev Dr Wati Aier. It was witnessed by Visier Sanyu on behalf of the FNR and Thejao Vihienuo representing the Naga Tribe Hoho.