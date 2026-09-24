Students, citizens at 25,000 locations to sing full 'Vande Mataram' on Sept 25

New Delhi: To commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, New Delhi, is organising a nationwide programme titled 'Namami Bharatam' on Friday, September 25, 2026, in which over one crore students, teachers, parents and citizens across more than 25,000 locations in the country will sing the complete Vande Mataram together at 11 am.



The initiative aims to embody the spirit of "One Voice - One Resolve - One India."



According to the organisers, 'Namami Bharatam' is not merely a programme of collective singing but a nationwide initiative to connect the younger generation with the historical journey of Vande Mataram, its contribution to India's freedom movement, and its significance in the nation's public life.