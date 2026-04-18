Over 800 get degrees at XIM University

BHUBANESWAR: Over 800 students received their postgraduate and doctoral degree during the 12th convocation of XIM University here on Friday.

The university conferred a total of six doctoral and 807 postgraduate degrees across its diverse schools. The graduating cohort included specialists in Business Management, Human Resource Management, Rural Management, Sustainability, Business Finance, Urban Management, Law and Economics.

Top rank holders from each programme were felicitated with medals for their academic excellence and outstanding scholastic performance.

Vice-chairman and managing director of Triveni Turbine Limited Nikhil Sawhney delivered the convocation address and advised the students to build themselves, take risk and stay grounded. “In the new era, Knowledge is utility while ambition is contribution.

Choose courage over comfort, build before your broadcast and most importantly always remember credibility is not claimed, it is granted,” he said. Vice-chancellor KS Casimir, chairman Jerome Cutinha, emeritus chairman Rajive Kaul, registrar S Antony Raj, chief finance officer Arokiyadass Vanathaian and deans of various schools were also present.