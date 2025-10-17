Over 800 contingent-paid school dept employees regularised: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Yesterday, on Thursday, October 16, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued regularisation orders to 863 contingent-paid employees from the School Education Department in the Jammu region.

He urged newly regularised employees to devote themselves to public service, stating that "the future of the next generation depends on the quality of education we deliver today."

Speaking at the event, Abdullah stated that all government schools in the Union Territory would be equipped with smart classrooms and laboratories by March 2026, allowing students to compete with their peers nationwide, PTI reports.

The event also included the formal inauguration of the Vidya Samiksha Kendra under Samagra Shiksha, as well as the presentation of a suite of new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and analytics platforms designed to enhance Jammu and Kashmir's education ecosystem.

In his speech, Abdullah expressed happiness with the fulfilment of a long-standing demand, praising the effort and patience of contingent paid workers awaiting regularisation.

He praised Minister Sakina Itoo, the School Education Department, and the administrative leadership for their collaborative efforts to achieve this milestone.

The chief minister revealed that almost 1,000 infrastructure-related works are now underway in the education sector, with approximately Rs 450 crore allocated to civil works under the School Education Department.

By March 2026, all higher secondary and high schools in Jammu and Kashmir will have smart classrooms and laboratories, allowing students to compete with peers from across the country, according to Abdullah.

Sakina Itoo hailed the regularisation of contingent-paid workers as a "moment of relief and recognition for hundreds of families". Around 400 contingent paid workers in Kashmir have already been regularised, and pending applications are being processed as soon as possible, according to the minister.