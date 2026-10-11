Over 70% of Indian youth commute daily for education; Two-wheelers lead workforce travel: MoSPI

New Delhi: Students aged 15 - 29 years record the highest regular trip participation at 79.1 per cent in rural India and 73.3 per cent in urban India for daily commute to attend educational Institutes.

The data comes from the first-ever National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) conducted between July 2025 and June 2026. The survey was carried out by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which defined a trip as travel covering a distance of more than 1 km.

"Nearly two-thirds of students aged 6 years and above undertake within-travel-day trips of at least 1 km to attend their basic course educational institution (65.6 per cent in rural areas; 68.1 per cent in urban areas)," the Ministry noted in the survey report.