Over 6,000 Taiwanese students join China Exchange Programs despite govt travel advisory



In contrast, the privately operated Kainan University took a more cautious approach, with its website including the council's travel advisory and safety recommendations, warning students about the risk of violating China's national security laws, according to the Taipei Times report.

Responding to the concerns, NCCU stated that its overseas study initiatives consistently prioritise student safety and adhere to government regulations. It added that students are provided with safety briefings and advisories before departure. The university also noted that it sends around 300 students annually to partner institutions worldwide, compared to only 20 to 30 who travel to China. It further said it continues to coordinate with authorities to strengthen safety measures while respecting students' autonomy in making academic choices, as cited by Taipei Times.