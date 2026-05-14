Over 56,000 vacancies to be filled under new SC quota roster in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In accordance with the recent cabinet decision on the implementation of internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the State Government has released a 400-point roster list. This will help the government fill 56,432 vacancies in various departments.

The list has internal reservation roster points for A (SC left) which has been accorded 5.25%, B(SC right) 5.25% and C Bhovis, Lambanis, Korama Koaracha and 59 nomadic castes, 4.5%, sharing the 15% quota. It would provide 20% representation within 4.5% to nomads.

In all, 60 posts in the 400-point roster are reserved for the SC categories A, B, C and internal reservation points 3, 20, 37, 54 are for the nomad communities. The roster points for nomads are 15, 127, 241, 353. In the absence of nomad candidates, these seats will be transferred to other castes under Group ‘C’.

If there are three or fewer vacancies, they will be open for all 101 SCs under ‘SC general’ category. With the HC passing an interim order stating that the total quota should not exceed 50%, the government has decided to fill vacancies within that cap.

But it has decided to keep 6% of the posts as backlog with 2% for the SCs and 4% for the STs that will be implemented subject to the court’s final verdict.