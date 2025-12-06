Over 37K youth given government jobs in 17 months of BJP rule: Odisha law minister

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday said in the Assembly that 37,371 people have been given regular appointments in government jobs in the last 17 months of BJP rule in the state.

Making a statement in response to an adjournment motion notice by the Opposition BJD and Congress, the minister said the government is committed to keep its promise to give jobs to 1.5 lakh youth in five years. The process for appointment of another 65,000 youth in different government posts has already began.

Targeting the previous BJD government for choking employment opportunities by outsourcing jobs, the minister said the BJP is creating permanent job opportunities for the youth and not indulging in the play of statistics.