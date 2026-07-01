Over 36 lakh students gain from Assam schemes, says CM Himanta

Guwahati, July 1 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government's education-focused initiatives are benefiting more than 36 lakh students, asserting that various welfare measures have significantly reduced the financial burden on families while enabling children to pursue their academic aspirations.
Highlighting the impact of the government's interventions in the education sector, the Chief Minister said the initiatives have reached thousands of educational institutions across the state, aimed at making quality education more accessible and affordable.
In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "Our numerous initiatives are making an impact on over 36 lakh students of Assam."
He added that the government's sustained efforts are helping parents and guardians by easing educational expenses.
"All our efforts are easing the burden on families so that every child can fulfil their dreams," the Chief Minister wrote.
Data shared by the Chief Minister showed that 4,523 schools have been covered under the government's education mission, reflecting the wide reach of the programme across Assam.
The state government has, over the past few years, introduced several schemes to strengthen school education, improve infrastructure, distribute free textbooks and uniforms, provide bicycles and scholarships, and encourage higher enrolment and retention of students.
It has also undertaken measures to modernise educational institutions and improve learning outcomes through technology-enabled initiatives.
Officials have maintained that the government is focusing on ensuring equitable access to education for students from rural and economically weaker sections, while also enhancing the quality of teaching and school infrastructure.
The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasised that investment in education remains one of the key priorities of his government, describing it as essential for the long-term social and economic development of Assam.
Education has remained a major focus area in successive state budgets, with allocations aimed at expanding infrastructure, improving digital learning facilities and supporting student welfare programmes.
The government has also launched multiple initiatives to reduce dropout rates and create better opportunities for children across the state.
The latest statement comes as the Assam government continues to highlight the achievements of its welfare and education programmes aimed at improving access to quality education.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.