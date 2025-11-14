Over 30,000 degrees awarded at BPUT’s convocation ceremony

ROURKELA: More than 30,000 degree certificates were awarded to students of 2024-25 academic session at the 12th convocation ceremony of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) which concluded on its campus here on Thursday.

Presiding over the event, Governor and BPUT chancellor Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed confidence in the graduating students’ ability to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

He highlighted the crucial role of youths in social development, innovation and scientific advancement, urging them to be compassionate and uphold life’s core values.

The Governor also commended the university’s efforts in strengthening technical education in the state and acknowledged its contributions to research and academic excellence.

In his address, former director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) SC Sharma spoke about the rapidly changing global landscape and the increasing expectations from engineers and scientists in achieving sustainable development.

BPUT vice-chancellor Amiya Kumar Rath outlined the university’s academic and institutional achievements during the past year.

During the ceremony, the Governor presented certificates to 36 PhD scholars and gold medals to 20 meritorious students.

Degree certificates of more than 30,000 graduates across Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Computer Applications, and Architecture were handed over to the principals of constituent and affiliated colleges for distribution during their respective Graduation Day ceremonies to be held within a month.