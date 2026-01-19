Winter sees massive influx of 11.32 lakh birds at Chilika Lake

However, the PCCF (Wildlife) said that the bird count at Nalabana Bird Sanctuary within Chilika wetlands has increased from 3,43,226 of 92 species in 2025 to 3,97,587 of 106 species in 2026. Similarly, the number of migratory birds also increased in Chilika lake from 10,87,227 in 2025 to 11,10,257 in 2026, he said.