Himachal Assembly hosts over 1,900 students during 10-day session

Shimla: A total of 1,908 students from various districts of Himachal Pradesh observed the activities of the state Legislative Assembly throughout the 10-day session, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced on Thursday.



Students from the Indian Law Institute, Haridevi, Ghanahatti and Government ITI Chaura Maidan in Shimla district, besides Bahra University, Waknaghat in Solan district, visited the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday and interacted with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.



During their interaction, the students asked the Speaker questions about the parliamentary system, functioning of the Legislative Assembly, the role of the presiding officer and the conduct of Assembly sessions.