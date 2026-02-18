'Outright plagiarism, not right for country': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks apology from Galgotias University

However, she said it is unacceptable for anyone to claim credit for another person’s invention, especially at a high-profile international summit.

"This is outright plagiarism, and it is not right for the country. When such a big summit is being held, with so many prominent and international personalities attending, one cannot claim, 'This is our creation', only for it to be exposed by Chinese handles," she said.

Calling the incident a national embarrassment, Chaturvedi said Galgotias University must apologise and admit that its claims were false.