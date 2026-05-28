Osmania University researchers discover ultra-fast cosmic winds near black hole

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Department of Astronomy, Osmania University (OU), have discovered gigantic cosmic winds travelling at nearly ¼ the speed of light from a distant galaxy’s supermassive black hole. The discovery was made in the active galaxy IRAS F12397+3333 using data from the X-ray observatories XMM-Newton and NuSTAR.

Led by Dr K Sriram, associate professor, the study provides new insight into how powerful winds generated near supermassive black holes influence galaxy evolution and nearby star formation. Researchers said the black hole is rapidly consuming matter, heating surrounding gas intensely and emitting powerful X-rays detectable across millions of light-years.