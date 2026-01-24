Orissa HC quashes order debarring 58 OSSC exam aspirants

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside the Odisha Staff Selection Commission’s (OSSC) order debarring 58 aspirants for junior engineer (civil) posts from appearing in any OSSC examination for six years, holding the punishment to be not just and proper.

A batch of 29 petitions had challenged the OSSC’s order dated May 12, 2025, by which the candidates were debarred from July 16, 2023 to July 15, 2029, with cancellation of their candidature in all examinations applied for during that period.

The action was taken in connection with question paper leak.

The case arose out of the recruitment process for 1,008 posts of junior engineer (civil), advertised on November 2, 2022.