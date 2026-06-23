Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs in a year, cites AI-driven workforce reductions

New Delhi: Oracle Corp has reduced its workforce by around 21,000 employees over the past 12 months has acknowledged that the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies contributed to some of the job cuts.

In its annual financial regulatory filing, the company has said its global workforce stood at 141,000 full-time employees as of May 31, down from 162,000 a year earlier.

“The adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce,” the company said in the filing.