Opposition raises student protest, Ram Temple donation issues in Parliament

New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Monday held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 and the issue of alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Amid protests by the Opposition over various issues, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm by MP NK Premachandran, who was on the Chair.



The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the introduction of several key bills on Monday, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.



Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the current deadlock between the government and the Opposition would continue until the Union Home Minister addresses the House.