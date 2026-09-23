Oppn MLAs create ruckus in Odisha Assembly demanding edu min's resignation over errors in textbooks

Bhubaneswar: Opposition MLAs on Wednesday created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly demanding the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over errors in school textbooks, leading to the adjournment of the House till 4 pm.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am on the second day of the monsoon session, BJD and Congress members, holding placards, trooped into the well and staged an agitation near the Speaker's podium demanding the resignation of the minister and the repeal of the new mining law.