Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army contingent lands in Sri Lanka for humanitarian assistance



High Commissioner Colonne said, "The extent of damage in Sri Lanka, as a result of the cyclone is extensive. Over 400 people have lost their lives. We are still in the relief and rescue phase. It will take some time to do a comprehensive assessment of the extent of damage. We are grateful to India, for being the first responder as India has always been. India came to our assistance during Tsunami, during the economic crisis and now during the cyclone India was the first country to come to our assistance. They have been carrying out relief and rescue operations. There are medical teams on the ground, mobile hospitals on the ground and even as we speak, they are helping us and working with Sri Lankan officials to help Sri Lanka go through this difficult phase and we are hopeful and confident that Sri Lanka and India will continue to work together closely and that this disaster will help our two countries bond and become even closer."