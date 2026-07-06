OP Jindal Global University hosts third India-Japan Higher Education Forum 2026 in Tokyo

Tokyo: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) successfully convened the 3rd India-Japan Higher Education Forum 2026 on the theme “Shaping Universities of the Future in the Era of Human and Artificial Intelligence.”

The Forum in Tokyo brought together senior university leaders, diplomats, policymakers, academics and students from India and Japan for a substantive dialogue on higher education, academic mobility, research collaboration, technology, sustainability and education diplomacy.

The Forum brought together a former Prime Minister of Japan, a distinguished Indian parliamentarian, diplomats and senior leaders of Japan’s leading universities to shape the future of higher education in the age of artificial intelligence at a defining moment in the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.