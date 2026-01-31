One-fifth of SSLC students in Karnataka failed in Kannada

BENGALURU: Out of around 8.42 lakh students who appeared in the 2024-25 SSLC examinations across Karnataka, 1,65,080 failed in the Kannada language paper.

Of these, 1,32,175 had Kannada as their first language, 30,913 as second language and 1,992 as third language.

In July 2025, a committee comprising educationists and language experts was formed under Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Professor Purushotham Bilimalle to study the reason for the students’ poor performance in Kannada language examination.

The panel is expected to submit a report soon to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), along with a set of recommendations.