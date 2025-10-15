OncoALERT becomes first Indian innovation to reach James Dyson Award global finals

OncoALERT, developed by Dr. Jayanti Kumari from the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has been shortlisted among 20 student-led inventions worldwide competing for the 2025 global prize.
The innovation addresses one of India’s most critical health challenges — the late detection of oral cancer, which often leads to preventable deaths due to inadequate screening and diagnostic facilities, especially in rural areas.
Inspired by real-life experiences during her medical internship in Dholai, Assam, Dr. Kumari designed OncoALERT, a needle-free, paper-based oral cancer test powered by nanotechnology. The test provides results with 95% accuracy and uses biodegradable paper, making it both eco-friendly and affordable. Requiring no laboratories, specialists, or electricity, it enables mass home screening and early detection, particularly for underserved communities.
The James Dyson Award 2025 Top 20 shortlist features inventions addressing urgent global issues — from accessibility and medical screening to waste reduction and energy conservation.
Other notable finalists include Urify from the UK, a toilet-cleaning tablet that also screens for kidney disease; BrailleSteps from Türkiye, which makes learning Braille interactive; and UNBLOK from Malaysia, which transforms palm oil waste into biodegradable kitchen filters.
The finalists were selected by a panel of 15 Dyson engineers from the UK, US, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, based on functionality, design process, originality, and commercial potential.
India’s OncoALERT stands out not only for its scientific innovation but also for its deep human impact — offering hope for early cancer detection and better healthcare accessibility across the nation.