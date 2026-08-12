Olympiad Gold to JEE Advanced AIR 5: Kuchi Sandeep's double success story

When the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 were announced, Kuchi Sandeep, an 18-year-old from Visakhapatnam, secured All India Rank (AIR) 5 after earlier obtaining AIR 37 in JEE Main 2026. The achievement added to an academic record which comprises consecutive gold medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), where he represented India at the 57th IChO held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2025 and the 58th IChO held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 2026. India's four-member team secured gold medals at the 58th IChO, marking the country's best performance at the competition.

Sandeep completed his higher secondary education at Narayana Schools, also known as Narayana eTechno Schools. He began participating in the Junior Science Olympiad during Class 9 before commencing focused preparation for the Joint Entrance Examination in Class 11, while continuing his Olympiad training.

Speaking about his preparation, Sandeep said that conceptual understanding, regular mock examinations, and consistent revision formed the basis of his study routine. He said that he regularly used the school's digital learning platform, nLearn, to revise concepts and attempt assessments.

During the preparation phases, he sought guidance from expert psychology counsellors through DISHA, the institution's mental well-being programme, which provides counselling and mental health support.

His parents said they remained closely involved throughout his preparation and received regular updates on his academic progress through nConnect, the school's parent communication platform.

Sandeep is currently pursuing Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Speaking about artificial intelligence, he said that while automation is expected to transform routine tasks, creativity, analytical thinking, and scientific research will continue to remain important in future technology careers.