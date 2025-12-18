Officials booked for negligence in school wall collapse death in TN

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the wall involved in the incident was constructed under NABARD funds in 2014-15 at a location that later proved unsafe. “Those responsible for approving and executing the construction must be held accountable. An FIR has been registered and a proper inquiry is underway,” he said.

He noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the victim’s family, while stressing that compensation could not undo the loss. “We will address all legitimate requests of the family and extend continued support to the child’s sibling for education,” Mahesh said.