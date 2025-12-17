School wall collapses in Tiruvallur; 12-year-old student dies

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old student died on the spot after a dilapidated wall at the Government High School in Kondapuram village near RK Pet in Tiruvallur district collapsed on Tuesday. The incident took place when S Mohith, a Class 7 student, was having lunch sitting atop the wall, police said. No other student was injured.

According to the RK Pet police, after completing his half-yearly exam, Mohith climbed atop the wall adjacent to a ramp on the school premises and was having lunch. The wall suddenly collapsed and he got caught under the debris, police said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement, said he was deeply saddened by the incident. Offering condolences to the family, he announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.