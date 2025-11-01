Odisha's UGMIT campus tense after girl student accuses lecturer of misconduct

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed on the campus of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Institute of Technology (UGMIT) in Rayagada town on Friday after a first-year girl student accused a lecturer of misbehaving with her.

A group of students staged protest in front of the government-run polytechnic seeking action again the accused who is reportedly a lecturer in the Mathematics department.

The victim student said she had lodged a written complaint with the UGMIT principal after the teacher allegedly misbehaved with her on October 25.