Odisha’s Malkangiri offers free summer coaching to boost science and entrance prep

MALKANGIRI: The Malkangiri administration has launched a free summer coaching programme for Plus II science students to help them prepare for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

The special programme aims to provide early academic support, strengthen conceptual learning and build confidence among students who have recently appeared the HSE examination and are aspiring to pursue higher studies in medicine, engineering and science.

A large number of students have enrolled in the integrated coaching programme where they are being provided advance orientation in Plus II science curriculum alongside guidance on problem-solving techniques and preparation strategies related to NEET and JEE.

Officials said the initiative has been designed keeping in mind the socio-economic realities of the district, where many talented students from farming and tribal families are unable to access costly private coaching or pursue studies in major educational hubs across the state.

Besides the academic coaching, students are also being sensitised about the Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana under the post-matric scholarship framework, through which eligible candidates can pursue professional and higher scientific education with government support without placing financial burden on their families.