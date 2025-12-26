Odisha's first dual chamber leadless pacemaker implanted in 60-year-old patient

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal Hospital has performed successful implantation of dual chamber leadless pacemaker in a 60-year-old patient for the first time in Odisha.

Former Mayurbhanj MP Laxman Tudu received the dual chamber leadless pacemaker during a successful surgery recently. A team of surgeons led by senior consultants of cardiology Dr Manabhanjan Jena and Dr Sushant Pradhan conducted the highly complex structural heart intervention.