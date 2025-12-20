Odisha's AI-driven reforms to curb illegal mining, revenue leakages

In one of the major regulatory overhauls in recent times, the Odisha government has effected technology-driven reforms to curb illegal mining and plug revenue leakages.

Making automated access control systems, single-entry and single-exit stockyards, AI-based camera surveillance, AI edge processing and real-time video streaming mandatory, the Steel and Mines department has made some significant changes in the rules and regulations mandating how minerals will be traded, transported and stored.

As per the operational guidelines issued by the department for implementation of the Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining and Regulation of Trading, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2025, a unified state-controlled digital platform will serve as the single source for mineral administration.

The platform will capture, transmit, store and monitor in real time all data related to mineral production, grade analysis, storage, transportation and dispatch. It will be seamlessly integrated with field-level devices such as online bulk analysers, weighbridges, radio frequency identification (RFID) systems and AI-enabled cameras, ensuring end-to-end digital oversight of mineral operations. A major reform introduced under the new rules is the compulsory adoption of direct bulk sampling and analysis, replacing traditional manual sampling methods. Mineral grade will now be determined continuously through online analysers installed on conveyor belts or dispatch systems.

Accordingly, the analyser-generated data will form the final and binding basis for calculation of royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) and other statutory dues.

A scientifically defined permissible tolerance limit has been prescribed to address variation between online analyser readings and government laboratory verification. Any excess deviation would trigger penalties and revenue recovery, the guidelines stated.