Odisha Youth Congress stages torch rally in Bhubaneswar over exam paper leaks, textbook errors



The protests in Odisha come amid demonstrations by students in Jharkhand, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC examinations.

In Ranchi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri targeted the Jharkhand government over the ongoing protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

"13 examinations have been conducted during this government's tenure over the last seven years. With the exception of just one, every single exam has come under scrutiny. Issues such as paper leaks, rigged arrangements, the involvement of 'solver gangs' (impersonators), and the systematic recruitment of candidates sharing the same serial number at various centres have plagued these exams," Bauri said.

"Students have consistently voiced their protests and grievances about these matters. Yet, the government has repeatedly suppressed their voices while moving forward," he added.

Referring to the recent JPSC 14th Preliminary Test controversy, Bauri said, "Take the recent JPSC 14th Preliminary Test, for instance; the subsequent viral OMR sheets created an uproar, leading to student protests that have now been ongoing for 16 days."

He further alleged that the government attempted to weaken the student movement.

"Initially, the government attempted to derail the student movement and divide the protesters into factions; the Congress deployed its NSUI wing, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha fielded its Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha. They tried to mislead people by raising slogans about 'outsiders' and getting tribal organisations to echo this narrative..." Bauri alleged.

The protests began after the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. The students have been demanding cancellation of allegedly tainted examinations, a CBI probe, transparency in evaluation, disclosure of cut-offs and answer sheets, strict action against those responsible, and a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC.