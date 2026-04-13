Odisha to upgrade 800 schools under PM SHRI scheme, says CM Majhi

Around 800 schools in Odisha will be upgraded into model institutions under the Centre’s PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, as part of efforts to modernise education infrastructure and improve learning outcomes across the state.

The initiative aims to transform selected schools into exemplar institutions with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and digital learning tools. It also focuses on adopting innovative teaching methods and creating a more interactive and student-centric classroom environment.

Speaking at an event at Kushaleswar Government High School in Keonjhar district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised that education must go beyond academics to include ethics, discipline, and life-building values. He highlighted the need to equip students with skills, creativity, and innovation to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

The state has allocated over ₹31,997 crore for school and mass education in the current budget, reflecting a strong focus on strengthening the education sector. Efforts are also underway to recruit 45,000 teachers, following the recent appointment of around 20,000 educators to address gaps in staffing and improve classroom delivery.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the PM SHRI scheme promotes experiential learning, skill development, and the integration of technology in education. Officials said the upgraded schools will serve as models for others in the state, contributing to a more inclusive, modern, and future-ready education system.