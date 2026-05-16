Odisha to support Odia cinema with policy, training institute

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (IANS): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the state government will soon roll out a dedicated film policy to revive and strengthen the Odia film industry, which he described as a vital symbol of Odisha’s identity and cultural heritage.
The announcement was made during a special interaction programme held in Bhubaneswar, where the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with prominent personalities, actors, producers, and technicians from the Odia film industry on the current state and the revival of Odia cinema.
Highlighting the true meaning of cinema, the Chief Minister said, “Films are not merely a medium of entertainment, but a true reflection of a nation’s memory, culture, emotions, and soul. A society that creates great cinema can firmly establish its identity on the global stage.”
He stressed that Odia cinema does not need to imitate other industries; instead, it should focus on discovering and presenting its own unique voice rooted in Odisha’s culture and traditions.
The Chief Minister encouraged filmmakers to produce original content connected to Odia society and everyday life.
Chief Minister Majhi highlighted themes such as Lord Jagannath and the Odia culture that developed around it; Odisha’s rich maritime history; tribal culture; people’s struggles during natural disasters like cyclones and floods; rural life; and the riverine culture of the Mahanadi and other rivers as unique storytelling subjects for Odia cinema.
He said films based on such authentic themes would connect deeply with audiences.
Highlighting the need for professional skill development in filmmaking, the Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a film training institute in Odisha.
Criticising previous governments for neglecting the film industry in Odisha, Majhi said the current government is committed to preserving and promoting Odia identity and culture.
He assured that financial constraints would not become an obstacle in the development of the Odia film industry and said the government would create a strong film infrastructure in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said Odisha’s film industry would play a major role in the celebrations marking Odisha's centenary year in 2036.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.