Odisha to retire underperforming college teachers early

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Higher Education department said that non-performing teachers in colleges and universities will be handed out compulsory retirement.

Issuing a direction to this effect recently, the department has asked all registrars of the state universities, principals of government degree colleges and principals of teacher education institutions and higher secondary schools to submit reports, in prescribed format, by January 31.

Joint secretary of the department Mousumi Nayak asked the authorities concerned to carefully examine the service records, performance appraisal reports, integrity status and overall conduct of college teachers working under the administrative control of department and identify such cases which may warrant consideration for compulsory premature retirement. “This will be done strictly in accordance with the provisions of the relevant service rules and government guidelines in force,” she stated.

The department stressed that the proposal sent must be thoroughly reasoned, backed by supporting documentation and properly approved at the relevant level, while strictly following the principles of natural justice and all applicable regulations. Sources said the move is a part of government’s efforts to improve teaching standards and academic outcomes in state-run universities and higher educational institutions.

In another development, the Odisha Higher Education department has also asked the regional directors of educations, the president of governing body and principals of all non-government aided colleges to ensure maintenance of proper conduct and behaviour of employees in these institutions.

The department underlined that multiple allegations have come to the government’s notice where administrators in aided colleges have been found making remarks unsuitable to their stature, in digital media, to senior officials and dignitaries including legislators.