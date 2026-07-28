Odisha to name Kandhamal medical college after slain VHP leader Laxmanananda Saraswati

Bhubaneswar, Odisha (PTI): A government medical college and hospital in Odisha's Kandhamal district will be named after VHP leader Laxmananda Saraswati, who was assassinated in 2008, the BJP dispensation in the state decided on Monday.
Paying rich tributes to Saraswati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal to allocate Rs 13 crore from the CM's Special Assistance fund for the preservation of the Jaleshpata Ashram that was established by the VHP leader.
The conservation efforts included a mega river lift project worth Rs 60 lakh for water supply, and the construction of a 300-seat students' hostel among other facilities.
Saraswati and his four associates were gunned down at Jaleshpeta Ashram in Kandhamal district on August 23, 2008, during Janmashtami celebrations, leading to widespread violence that resulted in 40 deaths.
"In order to keep alive the memory of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati of Kandhamal and in recognition of his service and sacrifice for the tribal people of the district, CM Majhi decided to name the government medical college and hospital in Phulbani after Saraswati," a statement from the CMO said.
It also said that a 300-seat student hostel will be established with an investment of Rs 5 crore. Saraswati's memorial and heritage site will be preserved with an investment of Rs 3 crore.
Along with this, funds would also be provided for the construction of toilets, additional buildings for student hostels, construction of walls, classrooms, renovation of hostel buildings and others, the CMO added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.