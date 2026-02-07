Odisha to play a key role in strengthening India’s future: Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Odisha will play a key role in strengthening India’s future through technology, skill development and labour welfare.

Addressing the 21st triennial conference of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Puri, the chief minister said there have been rapid changes in global economy driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and quantum computing, requiring workers to upskill and reskill.