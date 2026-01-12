Odisha to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with mass rendition in educational institutions

Bhubaneswar: The Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department has directed that a collective rendition of “Vande Mataram” will be held in all educational institutions across the state, including schools, colleges, and universities, to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12.

All educational institutions under the state Skill Development & Technical Education Department have also been instructed to participate in the collective rendition of “Vande Mataram” and other related programmes. Along with singing “Vande Mataram”, students will also take the pledge of “Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp”.

The institutions have been asked to undertake photography and videography of the event and organise various competitions among students. The Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department has issued letters to the School and Mass Education Department, the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, as well as the Higher Education Department.