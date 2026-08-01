Odisha to host BRICS education track meetings from Aug 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to host the BRICS India Chairship Education Track Meetings in Bhubaneswar from August 5 to 7, with more than 200 delegates, including Education Ministers and senior officials from BRICS member countries, scheduled to participate.

Ahead of the event, Chief Secretary Anu Garg chaired a high‑level preparatory meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan on Friday to review arrangements and ensure its smooth conduct.

The meetings will be held at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon and are expected to bring together eight Education Ministers, around 40 senior officials, representatives of the Government of India and other delegates from BRICS nations. According to the schedule, the 3rd BRICS Education Senior Officials’ Meeting will be held on August 5.