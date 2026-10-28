Odisha: Three teachers of Jajpur govt polytechnic college suspended for indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: Three teachers of the Government Polytechnic College in Odisha's Jajpur district have been suspended for alleged indiscipline and misconduct, including arguments and physical altercations among themselves during a meeting, officials said on Wednesday.
The suspension was ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The suspended faculty members are senior lecturer Nrusingha Charan Behera and lecturers Sandeep Mahapatra and P Aradhana.
According to the allegations, the three engaged in arguments, physical altercations and other undignified behaviour during a meeting on October 26 and subsequently.
"By engaging in such undignified conduct, during a meeting and in the presence of students, while holding a respectable profession like teaching, they have not only tarnished the reputation of the educational institution but have also had a severely adverse impact on its overall academic environment," the statement added.
The chief minister ordered their suspension after being apprised of the incident. Disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against them, the release said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.