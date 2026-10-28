Odisha: Three teachers of Jajpur govt polytechnic college suspended for indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: Three teachers of the Government Polytechnic College in Odisha's Jajpur district have been suspended for alleged indiscipline and misconduct, including arguments and physical altercations among themselves during a meeting, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspension was ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The suspended faculty members are senior lecturer Nrusingha Charan Behera and lecturers Sandeep Mahapatra and P Aradhana.

According to the allegations, the three engaged in arguments, physical altercations and other undignified behaviour during a meeting on October 26 and subsequently.