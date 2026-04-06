Odisha tells HEIs to step up student mental health support under Manodarpan

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to reduce academic stress and ensure mental well-being of students, the Odisha government has emphasised the need for strengthening psychological support system in all higher educational institutions across the state.

Accordingly, the department of Higher Education has asked all state public universities and principals of government, private and autonomous colleges and heads of government teacher education institutions to implement guidelines of the ‘Manodarpan’ initiative in accordance with the advisory of the Ministry of Education.

The initiative aims to address stress, anxiety, emotional distress and other mental health challenges in students to create a safe, inclusive and supportive academic environment.

Under the initiative, the universities and colleges will appoint trained mentors and counsellors, either internal or external, to establish and strengthen counselling and mentoring mechanisms on campuses. Helpline details and information related to ‘Manodarpan’ will be displayed on institution websites, notice boards, hostels and common areas on the campuses.

The universities and colleges will also play short mental health videos in common areas and hostels on their premises to sensitise students in this regard. The higher education institutions have also been asked to form peer support groups and activate student support cells, besides conduct regular awareness and sensitisation programmes on mental health, stress management and life skills on their campuses.

The university and college authorities will share do’s and don’ts related to stress management techniques and Manodarpan resources periodically through official online groups and other institutional communication channels. They will also ensure special attention and support to differently-abled students as well as those facing academic, emotional or social challenges.

Parents will also be involved in discussions related to students’ mental health and psychological challenges, if any, during parent-teacher meetings, while faculty members will be trained to regularly enquire about the students’ well being and guide them towards appropriate support mechanisms.