Odisha TET postponed to July 5 after candidates' protests

Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI): The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) has been postponed to July 5 following protests by a section of candidates against overlapping dates of two exams, officials said on Tuesday.
The OTET conducted by the Board of Secondary Education was scheduled to be held on June 28.
On the same day, examination of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for recruitment to various posts has been scheduled, they said.
Considering the aspirants' concerns, the BSE has rescheduled the OTET to July 5, the officials said.
As per the revised schedule, the OTET will be held in two sittings, 9 am to 11.30 am (Paper-1) and 2 pm to 4.30 pm (Paper-2).
The OSSSC examination had been originally scheduled for June 20, but was postponed to June 28 due to administrative reasons, they added.
(PTI)
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