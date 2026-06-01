Odisha targets 10,000 international students by 2029

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is working on a comprehensive policy to promote internationalisation of higher education, with an ambitious target of increasing the number of foreign students enrolled in the state’s universities from the current 2,300 to at least 10,000 by 2029.
Higher Education secretary Aravind Agrawal, who gave a detailed presentation of the state’s vision in the sector at the two-day vice-chancellors conference at Lok Bhavan here, said the initiative aimed at positioning Odisha as a global education destination. It will cover both government and private universities. As per the roadmap, Odisha aims to increase the number of international students to 25,000 by 2036 and 50,000 by 2047, he said.
“Our institutions are already becoming global through strategic partnerships with leading international universities. The policy will focus on strengthening international collaborations, enhancing student mobility, improving campus infrastructure and creating a conducive ecosystem for overseas students,” he said.
Agrawal said, several international collaborations are already underway. These include partnerships with the National University of Singapore and collaborations with Northeastern University, Boston and University of Tubingen that have signed memorandums of understanding with Odisha universities and institutions to promote interdisciplinary research and academic cooperation.
The state has also established academic ties with James Cook University, Australia focusing on marine biotechnology research, joint publications and faculty exchange programmes in collaboration with universities in Odisha.
To support social inclusion in global education, Agrawal said the government has also decided to send 50 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students abroad every year under the Videsh Sikshyabruti Scheme. Besides, the government is planning a dedicated student exchange programme with partner universities worldwide and has earmarked Rs 2 crore to facilitate bilateral student mobility.
The DHE has also planned dedicated international student hostels to provide quality accommodation and improve the overall experience of foreign students studying in Odisha.
With the state’s gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education hovering at around 22 pc, falling short of the national average, the state also eyes to increase it to 50 pc by 2036, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework, DHE officials said.
This story is reported by Sudarsan Maharana