Odisha summer vacation begins today amid heatwave crisis

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha reeling under intense heatwave, the state government on Friday preponed summer vacation for the students, announcing closure of all schools in the state from April 27.

Taking into account the safety and well-being of students, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal for advancement of summer vacation submitted by the School and Mass Education (SME) department, the Chief Minister's Office said.

As per the decision, all government, government-aided and private schools across Odisha will remain closed from April 27 onwards.

However, previously scheduled examinations, census-related duties and other official work will continue as planned.

SME officials said the summer vacation for students in the state usually starts after May first week. However, the proposal to prepone the summer vacation was submitted considering the rising level of mercury that soared past 40 degree Celsius in multiple districts in the recent day.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Chandra Pujari has also informed that keeping in view rising temperature, Anganwadi centres will also be closed soon and arrangements will be made for door-to-door supply of ration to the children.

At least 24 station recorded a temperature of 40 degree Celsius and above on Thursday. The IMD has predicted increase in day time temperature to around 45 degree Celsius in some places of the state during peak summer in the coming days.